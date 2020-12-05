Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) & Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Head to Head Contrast

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bancshares and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Veritex 21.27% 7.16% 1.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Bancshares and Veritex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 2.94 $2.29 million N/A N/A Veritex $408.87 million 2.80 $90.74 million $2.29 10.08

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares and Veritex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritex 0 0 4 0 3.00

Veritex has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Veritex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pinnacle Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Veritex pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Veritex is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veritex beats Pinnacle Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company offers savings accounts, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans, which include real estate loans secured by farmland; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate and general commercial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate loans, construction and land loans, farmland loans, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing. The company also provides a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 25 branches and one mortgage office located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, as well as 12 full-service branches in the Houston metropolitan area and one branch in Louisville, Kentucky. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

