Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $424.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

