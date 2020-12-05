Raymond James Boosts Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$2.75

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE BDI opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.94 million and a PE ratio of -27.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.61.

About Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

