Raymond James Lowers Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$8.50

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.07.

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

