Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,717 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Regions Financial worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 126.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after buying an additional 6,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 108.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after buying an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 1,838,529 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,590.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,273,000 after buying an additional 1,654,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

