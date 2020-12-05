Reviewing Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) and Its Peers

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ: BNTC) is one of 771 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Benitec Biopharma to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma $100,000.00 -$8.27 million -0.34 Benitec Biopharma Competitors $1.95 billion $221.68 million -3.23

Benitec Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Benitec Biopharma. Benitec Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benitec Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Benitec Biopharma Competitors -3,679.40% -293.30% -31.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Benitec Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Benitec Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Benitec Biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Benitec Biopharma Competitors 7522 20412 38497 1558 2.50

Benitec Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 407.25%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 32.92%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma competitors beat Benitec Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

