Reviewing China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development has a beta of 244.05, indicating that its stock price is 24,305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&W Seed has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and S&W Seed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development $500,000.00 148.50 -$7.19 million N/A N/A S&W Seed $79.58 million 1.14 -$19.67 million ($0.55) -4.93

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&W Seed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of S&W Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of S&W Seed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed -24.72% -21.01% -11.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development and S&W Seed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development 0 0 0 0 N/A S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00

S&W Seed has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 96.80%. Given S&W Seed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development.

Summary

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development beats S&W Seed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development Company Profile

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows, produces, markets, and sells agriculture products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fresh mushrooms, such as oyster, king oyster, shiitake, king trumpet, and button mushrooms; dried mushrooms, including eryngii, white, jade, and white king oyster mushrooms, as well as ganoderma mushrooms; and mushroom seeds. It sells its fresh and dried mushrooms to stores that sell directly to individual customers; and mushroom seeds to farmers in the form of stick shaped containers filled with fertilizers, as well as bottles of mushroom seeds. The company was formerly known as Hazlo! Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. in October 2011. China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

