Reviewing Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CFIN) and Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CFIN) and Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Citizens Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Financial has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Financial Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial and Principal Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Principal Financial Group $16.22 billion 0.89 $1.39 billion $5.58 9.37

Principal Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Citizens Financial and Principal Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Principal Financial Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Principal Financial Group has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.29%. Given Principal Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Principal Financial Group is more favorable than Citizens Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial and Principal Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial N/A N/A N/A Principal Financial Group 7.82% 10.12% 0.55%

Summary

Principal Financial Group beats Citizens Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides ancillary health insurance products. It also offers administrative services to medical professionals involved in providing on-site treatment to patients in community settings. The company offers group ancillary insurance products, including group dental, group vision, and group life insurance; and individual ancillary insurance products, such as individual dental and individual vision insurance to the senior market. Citizens Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides a portfolio of asset accumulation products and services for retirement savings and income. It offers products and services for defined contribution plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, employee stock ownership plans, and pension risk transfer services; individual retirement accounts and payroll deduction plans; investment only products; and mutual funds, individual annuities, and bank products. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation and income annuity products, mutual funds, asset management, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits, such as group dental and vision insurance, group life insurance, and group and individual disability insurance, as well as administers group dental, disability, and vision benefits; and individual life insurance products comprising universal, variable universal, indexed universal, and term life insurance products in the United States. It also offers insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

