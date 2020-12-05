Reviewing ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI)

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearOne and Touchpoint Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne $25.04 million 1.75 -$8.41 million N/A N/A Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 4.50 -$6.51 million N/A N/A

Touchpoint Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearOne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of ClearOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of ClearOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ClearOne and Touchpoint Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ClearOne and Touchpoint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne -26.20% -12.69% -10.03% Touchpoint Group -1,799.36% -192.24% -57.15%

Volatility and Risk

ClearOne has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ClearOne beats Touchpoint Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices. It also provides video products, such as video conferencing and collaboration solutions; and AV networking, which deliver the IP A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video, and control over TCP/IP networks. In addition, the company offers professional microphones consisting of beamforming microphones, ceiling microphones, and wireless microphones. ClearOne, Inc. sells its commercial products to a network of independent professional audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

