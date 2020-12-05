Reviewing Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Community Bank System and UMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 0 4 0 0 2.00 UMB Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Community Bank System currently has a consensus target price of $61.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.08%. UMB Financial has a consensus target price of $55.33, indicating a potential downside of 20.44%. Given Community Bank System’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Dividends

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Community Bank System pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 25.98% 8.52% 1.35% UMB Financial 14.62% 7.22% 0.72%

Volatility & Risk

Community Bank System has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Bank System and UMB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $616.35 million 5.63 $169.06 million $3.29 19.69 UMB Financial $1.29 billion 2.59 $243.60 million $4.99 13.94

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System. UMB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Community Bank System shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Community Bank System on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory; asset management; risk management; and employee benefit services, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products. Further, it provides contribution plan administration, collective investment fund, retirement plan administration, fund administration, actuarial and benefits consulting, employee benefit trust, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 240 customer facilities in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

