Reviewing Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) & Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comtrex Systems and Science Applications International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International $6.38 billion 0.89 $226.00 million $5.66 17.28

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Comtrex Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Comtrex Systems and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International 3.00% 25.96% 6.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Comtrex Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Science Applications International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Comtrex Systems and Science Applications International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtrex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Science Applications International 0 0 10 0 3.00

Science Applications International has a consensus price target of $101.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Science Applications International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Comtrex Systems.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Comtrex Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comtrex Systems Company Profile

COMTREX SYSTEMS designs, develops, assembles and markets computer software and electronic terminals which provide target retailers with transaction processing, in-store controls and management information. Their principal products are various software programs, point-of-sale terminals, printers, computers and peripheral devices which they integrate to provide complete systems to restaurants, both table service and quick service.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; U.S. Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and Department of Justice and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

