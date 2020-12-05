Reviewing Interep National Radio Sales (OTCMKTS:IREP) & Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Interep National Radio Sales (OTCMKTS:IREP) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Interep National Radio Sales and Cumulus Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interep National Radio Sales N/A N/A N/A Cumulus Media -6.76% -9.38% -2.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Interep National Radio Sales and Cumulus Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interep National Radio Sales 0 0 0 0 N/A Cumulus Media 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cumulus Media has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.53%. Given Cumulus Media’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than Interep National Radio Sales.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Cumulus Media shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Interep National Radio Sales shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cumulus Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interep National Radio Sales and Cumulus Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interep National Radio Sales N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cumulus Media $1.11 billion 0.17 $61.26 million $3.63 2.59

Cumulus Media has higher revenue and earnings than Interep National Radio Sales.

About Interep National Radio Sales

Interep National Radio Sales, Inc. operates as an independent spot radio representation company serving radio broadcast clients, television, and Internet service providers in the United States. It provides national sales representation for clients whose diverse formats include country, rock, sports, Hispanic, classical, urban, news, talk, oldies, adult contemporary, jazz, and contemporary hits. The company also performs research, scheduling, billing, payment, pre-analysis, and post-analysis functions relating to the advertising time purchase. In addition, it provides sales and marketing of online advertising, as well as online marketing research to clients and advertisers. Further, the company provides concept development and sales promotion services, such as advertising support, merchandising, and sales incentive programs. It serves radio broadcast clients and advertisers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc., an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels. Cumulus Media Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

