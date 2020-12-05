Reviewing Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Otter Tail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Otter Tail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Otter Tail has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Otter Tail pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Otter Tail has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Electric Power has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Otter Tail is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Otter Tail and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Electric Power 0 1 4 0 2.80

Otter Tail currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.92%. Given American Electric Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Otter Tail.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Otter Tail and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail $919.50 million 1.84 $86.85 million $2.17 19.01 American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.66 $1.92 billion $4.24 19.67

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Otter Tail. Otter Tail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Otter Tail and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail 9.90% 10.93% 3.78% American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66%

Summary

American Electric Power beats Otter Tail on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas and oil sources. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 132,578 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Its Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment; and provides laser cutting services and stamping to weldments and assemblies for metal fabrication buyers and original equipment manufacturers. It also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 4,004 railcars, 468 barges, 8 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

