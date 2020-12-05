Reviewing Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -376.24% -8.88% -6.00% Tellurian -747.05% -106.47% -43.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SandRidge Energy and Tellurian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Tellurian 2 4 1 0 1.86

Tellurian has a consensus target price of $3.08, indicating a potential upside of 82.45%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of Tellurian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Tellurian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.40 -$449.30 million N/A N/A Tellurian $28.77 million 19.41 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -2.45

Tellurian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Tellurian on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of February 24, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 10,260 net acres and 67 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.