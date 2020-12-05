Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after purchasing an additional 571,279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,112,000 after acquiring an additional 264,964 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.03, for a total transaction of $1,722,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,208 shares of company stock worth $13,490,709 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $247.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.91. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

