Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$71.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$59.50 to C$63.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$66.04 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.96.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) stock opened at C$67.50 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.92. The firm has a market cap of C$81.79 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.16%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

