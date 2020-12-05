Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Update

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the October 31st total of 53,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SACH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 38.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 79.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SACH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sachem Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

