Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) & Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Head to Head Contrast

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Safestore and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain 3.19% 23.61% 1.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safestore and Iron Mountain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain $4.26 billion 1.97 $267.38 million $2.29 12.73

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Safestore and Iron Mountain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 3 1 0 2.25 Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33

Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.31%. Given Iron Mountain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than Safestore.

Risk & Volatility

Safestore has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Safestore on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ÂUne PiÃ¨ce en PlusÂ in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

