Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $63,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 38.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

SPNS opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

SPNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

