Scotiabank Trims Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$9.50

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUN. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.07.

TSE:LUN opened at C$10.55 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,080.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

