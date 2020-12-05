Seeyond Has $15.41 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seeyond grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,172.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3,029.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

