Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Decreases By 35.0%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $581.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.33. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

