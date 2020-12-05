Short Interest in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Declines By 34.0%

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,100 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 983,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.13. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. Research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

