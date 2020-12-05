Short Interest in Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) Expands By 69.2%

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ameri stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.39% of Ameri at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

AMRH stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Ameri has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

About Ameri

Ameri Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud, digital, and enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as SAP S/4 HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Hybris cloud migration; and cloud automation solutions.

