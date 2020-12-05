Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Rises By 69.6%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

