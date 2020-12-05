SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) vs. Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Head to Head Review

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) and Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of SIFCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Honeywell International shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of SIFCO Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Honeywell International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SIFCO Industries and Honeywell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIFCO Industries 5.68% 17.37% 6.00% Honeywell International 14.99% 27.69% 8.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SIFCO Industries and Honeywell International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIFCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Honeywell International 0 9 10 0 2.53

Honeywell International has a consensus price target of $180.29, suggesting a potential downside of 15.23%. Given Honeywell International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Honeywell International is more favorable than SIFCO Industries.

Volatility and Risk

SIFCO Industries has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honeywell International has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SIFCO Industries and Honeywell International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIFCO Industries $112.45 million 0.20 -$7.51 million N/A N/A Honeywell International $36.71 billion 4.07 $6.14 billion $8.16 26.06

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than SIFCO Industries.

Summary

Honeywell International beats SIFCO Industries on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. The company also provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining and sub-assembly of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services. The company's Honeywell Building Technologies segment offers advanced software applications for building control and optimization; sensors, switches, control systems and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; remote patient monitoring systems; e-cooling heat transfer agents; and installation, maintenance, and upgrades of systems. Its Performance Materials and Technologies segment offers automation control, instrumentation, and advanced software and related services; catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting; and materials used to manufacture end products, such as bullet-resistant armor, nylon, computer chips, and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as Honeywell forge connected solutions. The company's Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides personal protection equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; and cloud-based notification and emergency messaging; and mobile devices and software; supply chain and warehouse automation equipment, and software and solutions; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and software-based data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

