Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Simon Property Group by 125.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,644 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 372.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,441,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,989 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG opened at $93.91 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.39.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.