Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.23% of Smartsheet worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 107.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after buying an additional 2,028,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after buying an additional 89,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,351,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Truist lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $1,389,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $585,145.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,762.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,972,754 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMAR opened at $61.56 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.