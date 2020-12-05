Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $282.55.

SNOW opened at $387.70 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,094,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,217,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

