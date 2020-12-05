Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Get Sonova alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sonova has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $54.77.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonova (SONVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.