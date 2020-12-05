Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

SAVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

