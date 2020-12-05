Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Financial Comparison

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group -57.17% -576.37% -6.90% Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Spirit Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $10.07 billion 0.09 $190.43 million $0.31 4.77 Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.66 $335.26 million $5.09 5.06

Spirit Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LATAM Airlines Group. LATAM Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LATAM Airlines Group and Spirit Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Spirit Airlines has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.95%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats LATAM Airlines Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 331 aircraft, which include 320 passenger aircraft and 11 cargo aircraft; and subleased 11 aircraft comprising 10 passenger aircraft and 1 cargo aircraft to third parties. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.