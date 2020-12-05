StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) & ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Head-To-Head Contrast

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) and ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and ARCA biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21% ARCA biopharma N/A -31.28% -29.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for StageZero Life Sciences and ARCA biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and ARCA biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 193.59 -$3.48 million N/A N/A ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$5.48 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than ARCA biopharma.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences beats ARCA biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF). The company also engages in the development of AB171, a thiol-substituted isosorbide mononitrate for the treatment of HF and peripheral arterial disease. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

