StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StealthGas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.87. StealthGas has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.80.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. StealthGas makes up about 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Towerview LLC owned about 2.58% of StealthGas worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

