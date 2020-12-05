Steven J. Demetriou Sells 40,000 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $108.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

