Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Critical Analysis

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy -6.54% -198.95% -20.04% American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66%

Risk & Volatility

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summer Energy and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.28 -$10.73 million N/A N/A American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.66 $1.92 billion $4.24 19.67

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Summer Energy and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A American Electric Power 0 1 4 0 2.80

American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.92%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 4,004 railcars, 468 barges, 8 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

