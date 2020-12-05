Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and GSX Techedu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group $315.13 million 0.44 -$56.71 million N/A N/A GSX Techedu $303.78 million 47.02 $32.56 million $0.13 467.15

GSX Techedu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunlands Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sunlands Technology Group and GSX Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GSX Techedu 6 5 1 0 1.58

GSX Techedu has a consensus target price of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than Sunlands Technology Group.

Risk and Volatility

Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSX Techedu has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and GSX Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group -21.40% N/A -11.94% GSX Techedu -10.56% -38.75% -15.03%

Summary

GSX Techedu beats Sunlands Technology Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. The company's STE courses cover 19 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, engineering management, administrative management, computer information management, finance, convention management, chain operation management, and visual communication and design. It also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. In addition, it offers foreign language courses comprising English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. Further, the company provides personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Additionally, it offers other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Wechat. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

