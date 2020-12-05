Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Synovus Financial and United Security Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 2 7 0 2.78 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synovus Financial presently has a consensus target price of $29.15, suggesting a potential downside of 11.96%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Synovus Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synovus Financial and United Security Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.41 billion 2.03 $563.78 million $3.90 8.49 United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 2.68 $15.17 million N/A N/A

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 17.25% 8.51% 0.75% United Security Bancshares 24.63% 8.49% 1.00%

Summary

Synovus Financial beats United Security Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 298 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of October 15, 2020, it operated through 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

