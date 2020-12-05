Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) versus Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Head to Head Comparison

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Tanzanian Gold and Gold Reserve, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Tanzanian Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold N/A -64.29% -32.35% Gold Reserve N/A -7.98% -7.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Gold Reserve’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$22.02 million N/A N/A Gold Reserve $1.60 million 93.80 -$13.15 million N/A N/A

Gold Reserve has higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold.

Summary

Gold Reserve beats Tanzanian Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019. Tanzanian Gold Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.