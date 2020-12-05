Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in November

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the October 31st total of 624,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 191.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Main First Bank raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

About Telefónica Deutschland

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

