The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$59.50 to C$63.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$66.04 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.96.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) stock opened at C$67.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$59.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.92. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$46.38 and a one year high of C$75.59. The firm has a market cap of C$81.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s payout ratio is 64.16%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

