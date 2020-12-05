The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$61.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$59.50 to C$63.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.96.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) alerts:

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) stock opened at C$67.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.92. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$46.38 and a 12-month high of C$75.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 64.16%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.