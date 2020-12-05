The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$66.50

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BNS. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$66.04 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.96.

BNS opened at C$67.50 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$46.38 and a 12-month high of C$75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.79 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s payout ratio is 64.16%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

