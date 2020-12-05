The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.06 million, a P/E ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $40.33.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

