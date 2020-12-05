The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Update

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200,000 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the October 31st total of 10,070,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $812,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $18.42.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

