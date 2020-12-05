The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after buying an additional 115,856 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,862,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after buying an additional 681,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,241,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

