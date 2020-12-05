The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,270 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Western Union worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 107,647 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The Western Union by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Western Union by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WU. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.