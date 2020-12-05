Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Titan International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Titan International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Titan International by 69.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Titan International by 71.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

TWI opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $304.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

