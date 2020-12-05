Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Down 40.8% in November

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

In other Tortoise Energy Independence Fund news, major shareholder Fund Qp Lp Aristides bought 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,119.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aristides Capital Llc bought 5,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $52,648.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 100,885 shares of company stock worth $1,041,885 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDP. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 180,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 60,729 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

