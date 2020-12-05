Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.13% of Trinseo worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSE. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,096.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSE opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $597,940. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

